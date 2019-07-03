Fuel trailer overturns, spills oil onto Richardson Highway

GLENNALLEN, Alaska (AP) — A fuel trailer towed on the Richardson Highway overturned and spilled heating oil near Glennallen.

Alaska State Troopers say about 5,000 gallons (18,926. liters) of fuel spilled Tuesday near Mile 104 about 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) south of Glennallen.

Troopers early Tuesday afternoon received a report that a semi pulling two trailers had rolled on its side.

Investigators determined that the truck was upright. However, the rear trailer in the Crowley Fuel rig had veered off the roadway, and when the driver attempted to bring it back, the rear trailer overturned.

The front trailer remained upright.

One lane of traffic was closed for the cleanup.