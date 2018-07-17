Frontier Airlines coming to airport in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials say an airline that will offer flights to Denver and Orlando is coming to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi.

Frontier Airlines Director of Communication, Jonathan Freed, told news outlets Monday that the Denver-based airline will start offering the service in October. Freed said one-way ticket prices will be available for as low as $35, and that low fares will allow people who normally travel by vehicle to consider flying. There still may be additional baggage fees and expenses.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker says the addition of a new airline, new routes and affordable fares will provide Mississippians with more travel options and make the state a more attractive destination for tourism and business.

The airport currently offers flights to Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and other cities.