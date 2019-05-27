French government recognizes Degas House in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The French government has added a New Orleans house where the French painter Edgar Degas lived briefly to a network of houses of famous French people.

Degas House Museum owner David Villarrubia says the bed and breakfast will be able to display a large red medallion showing it is part of the "Maisons des Illustres" (may-ZAHN dayz ee-LOOST).

Degas visited relatives there for 4½ months in 1872-73.

Villarrubia says he expects the medallion in July. He was notified late last year.

He says the network includes 236 houses, but only four are outside of France and its territories, with only one other in the U.S.

France's Ministry of Culture created the designation in 2011 to encourage people to visit homes representing French history and culture.