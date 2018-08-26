Free Lincoln seminar by author of wild game cookbook

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A cookbook author will visit Lincoln this fall for a seminar on cooking wild game and fish.

The free, two-hour seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center. Hank Shaw will tell hunters how they can get more out of their wild game and fish through new cooking tips and techniques.

He'll also sign copies of his latest cookbook, "Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail."

Call the Outdoor Education Center at 402-471-6141 to reserve a seminar spot.