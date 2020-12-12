France's Christmas gift to care home residents: More freedom

PARIS (AP) — At the end of an often brutally lonely year for elderly care home residents in France, the government is giving them more freedom for the December holidays, allowing them out to spend time with their families and receive visits even if they are positive for COVID-19.

The relaxed rules were announced Saturday and will apply from Tuesday to Jan. 3. The deputy health minister in charge of elderly affairs tweeted that injecting the spirit of Christmas into care homes is “essential” to maintain family ties and fight loneliness.