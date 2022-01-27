France's Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

PARIS (AP) — There’s still room for diplomacy in the Ukrainian crisis. At least that’s the conviction of French President Emmanuel Macron, who continues to push for dialogue with Russia despite signs pointing to a potential war.
His stance reflects France’s post-World War II tradition of carving its own geopolitical path, refusing to line up blindly behind the U.S. It’s also part of Macron’s domestic political strategy amid campaigning for April’s presidential election, where nationalists are setting the agenda and a war in Ukraine could prove an unwelcome distraction.