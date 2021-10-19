France returns marble angels stolen from Italy church in '89 Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 2:46 p.m.
ROME (AP) — A British art collector who bought a pair of 17th-century marble angels from a Neapolitan antiques shop two decades ago has returned the winged “putti” to Italy’s art police after learning that they had been stolen from a church.
Italy’s carabinieri art police said the unnamed collector had tried to resell the angels at an antiques shop in Avignon, France, before his planned move from France to Portugal when French art police flagged them as possible stolen goods.