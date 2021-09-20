France apologizes to Algerians who fought for colonizers Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 7:52 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron apologized Monday to Algerians who fought alongside French colonial forces in Algeria’s war for independence, and were then massacred and ostracized as traitors.
In a solemn ceremony interrupted by the cries of one fighter’s daughter, Macron also promised a law guaranteeing reparations for the contingent known as the harkis. The distraught woman, who said she grew up in a camp where France sequestered harkis after the war, argued that the law wouldn’t go far enough to fix the damage.