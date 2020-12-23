France allows British cargo, passengers in after virus scare Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 4:34 a.m.
1 of5 Trucks are parked in a holding area, in this aerial photo taken from video, lined up at former airfield in Manston, England, close to the M20 highway that runs to the port of Dover, Britain's main ferry connection with mainland Europe in northern France, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. The goods trucks are waiting to get out of Britain as France barred travel from the UK for 48 hours because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. (Sky via AP) Sky/AP Show More Show Less
CALAIS, France (AP) — Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test began arriving on French shores Wednesday, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant that had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages.
Associated Press reporters witnessed a ferry pulling into the French port of Calais before dawn and trains carrying freight and car passengers were allowed to cross to the continent beneath the English Channel again.