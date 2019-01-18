Foxconn doesn't meet Wisconsin jobs benchmark for 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group didn't create enough Wisconsin jobs in 2018 to immediately claim state tax credits.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the company finished 2018 with 178 full-time employees, 82 short of the minimum required to claim job-creation tax credits.

Foxconn can still earn credit for 2018 job creation by making up the shortfall in future years. The company eventually could earn $1.5 billion in credits as part of a $4 billion total public incentives package.

Foxconn is building a flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant that it says could create 13,000 jobs. The company said in a letter Thursday to state economic development officials that it remains committed to those jobs but has adjusted recruiting and hiring timelines so it can adjust to global economic conditions. The letter didn't elaborate.