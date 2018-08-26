Foxconn casting wide net in search for employees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group will cast a wide net to find the 13,000 workers it eventually expects to hire at its new North American manufacturing plant.

To make the next generation of liquid crystal display technology, the Taiwanese company will draw talent from beyond the borders of Wisconsin, partner with universities and technical schools and even tap into transitioning members of the military.

Construction of the $10 billion Foxconn complex is underway along the interstate between Milwaukee and Chicago, where thousands of employees will make LCD panels to be used in a wide range of devices and systems.

Jim Paetsch, vice president of the regional economic group Milwaukee 7, says Foxconn will provide an opportunity to change Wisconsin's demographic and grow the state's population by recruiting new workers.