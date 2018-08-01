Fox suspected of multiple attacks tests positive for rabies

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a fox that was killed by police Friday after attacking multiple people has tested positive for rabies.

The Kennebec Journal reports Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz confirmed Tuesday that the fox had tested positive for rabies following a report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Police say the animal injured a woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Two other adults were attacked by a fox later that day before police responded.

Waltz says he isn't sure that the same fox was responsible for all of the attacks but that each victim is being treated for a possible exposure to rabies.

According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control, there have been over 40 confirmed cases of rabies in wildlife this year.

