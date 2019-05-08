Fox Sports, Stars Group to offer sports betting in deal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A major U.S. sports network is getting into the sports betting game.

Fox Sports says it is buying just under 5 percent of the Stars Group for about $236 million, and that both companies will offer real-money sports betting this fall in states where it is legal and the companies are licensed.

They will offer full-blown sports betting under the name FOX Bet in states that have legalized it.

The Stars Group is a Canadian gambling company that controls the brands PokerStars and Full Tilt, among others.

They also will offer a free-to-play game offering cash prizes to users who correctly predict the outcome of sporting events.

The move comes a week before the anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting should they so desire.

Eight states currently do, with dozens of others considering it.