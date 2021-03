DENVER (AP) — Authorities have arrested an Alamosa man in connection with an ongoing investigation into the discovery of human remains and a missing persons case in the San Luis Valley.

The Denver Post reports that 38-year-old Francisco Ramirez was arrested for investigation of tampering with human remains, an accessory count, and evidence tampering in the deaths of three people: Myron Robert Martinez, 38, of Del Norte; Selena Esquibel, 20, of Alamosa; and Xavier Zeven Garcia, 24, of Saguache.