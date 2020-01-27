Four New York men arrested in T-Mobile phone theft

Raymond Enriquez Raymond Enriquez Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Four New York men arrested in T-Mobile phone theft 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Four men from New York were arrested after allegedly robbing a T-Mobile store on Post Road East.

On Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Westport police were contacted by T-Mobile staff, reporting that three people wearing masks entered the store and stole cellphones from displays.

The suspects allegedly began ripping displayed demonstration phones from the various cases they were affixed to. After gathering the merchandise, police said the suspects quickly left the area in a waiting vehicle driven by a fourth suspect. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $6,758.

An investigation revealed similar incidents occurred in at least three other Connecticut locations on the same day.

Shortly after leaving Westport, police said the same suspects attempted a similar crime at a wireless retail store in Stamford. Due to the advanced preparation of both the store’s staff and police, the four suspects were then taken into custody and turned over to Westport police.

Raymond Enriques, 32, was charged with third-degree conspiracy at burglary, third-degree conspiracy at criminal mischief, and third-degree conspiracy at larceny in connection to the incident. He posted $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 7.

Javon Roberts, 19, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, third-degree conspiracy at burglary, third-degree conspiracy at criminal mischief, and third-degree conspiracy at larceny. He was unable to post $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Monday.

Also charged were two 17-year-old juveniles from New York. Both were charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, third-degree conspiracy at burglary, third-degree conspiracy at criminal mischief, and third-degree conspiracy at larceny. Both were released into the custody of parents, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com