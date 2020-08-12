Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, a statement said.

Rhoades has not tested positive, but he is self-isolating as a precaution for the safety of others, a diocesan statement Tuesday said.

“He was exposed to someone who subsequently tested positive,” the statement said. It did not elaborate on how long the quarantine will last.

The diocese’s website shows Rhodes has seven events on his public schedule through Aug. 22. Six are confirmations in individual churches.