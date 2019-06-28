Fort Campbell soldiers to welcome new commander

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, are welcoming a new commander.

A statement from the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line says Col. Joseph Escandon will pass the command to Col. Michael Kovacevic in a ceremony Friday on the division parade field.

Escandon says it has been "an honor and privilege" to command the unit for the last two years.

The brigade has a global mission and currently has soldiers serving in Europe and Africa in addition to those at Fort Campbell.