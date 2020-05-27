Former student accused of trying to run over college worker

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland arrested a former college student accused of trying to run over a school staff member with his car on Tuesday, authorities said.

Baltimore County officers were called to the campus of Ner Israel Rabbinical College in Pikesville around 7 a.m. after a caller reported someone was driving erratically and trying to run people over with a black Nissan, the agency said in a statement.

Police began chasing the suspect after he refused orders to stop and officers later had to break the driver’s side window of the suspect's car to arrest him, the department said.

One Baltimore County officer was injured during the arrest and was taken to a hospital “as a precaution,” the agency said. Officials did not comment further on how the officer was hurt.

Investigators said the suspect was a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College and was targeting a staff member there. The worker was not injured.

Formal charges were not immediately announced and the suspect was not identified.