NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former captain in the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for a payroll fraud scheme.

Kevin Stimage, 45, resigned and pleaded guilty in May to theft from programs receiving federal funds. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter sentenced him Tuesday and ordered him to repay $241,086 in restitution. Stimage also will be subject to a year of supervision upon his release, Vitter said.