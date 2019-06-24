Former librarian gets two years for possession of child porn

WESTPORT — A former Westport Library employee was sentenced to 30 months in prison for possession of child pornography on June 21.

Robert Kelly, 45, was convicted of second-degree possession of child pornography after entering a guilty plea on May 2. He is to serve a mandatory minimum of 24 months with 14 years probation, and 10 years on the sex offender registry.

Kelly’s arrest stemmed from a monthslong investigation by Westport police into his alleged use of child pornography.

In August 2017, the State Police Computer Crimes Unit assigned Westport Police Sgt. Sereniti Dobson to investigate a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said Kelly shared a child pornographic image and accompanying lewd message with a man via Facebook, according to court filings.

In the affidavit, Dobson said she traced the cyber tip’s IP address back to the Westport Public Library and surveyed Kelly’s internet use for a month. Dobson was able to secure a search warrant for Kelly’s home on Jan. 11, 2018, after finding probable cause that evidence of child pornography was located at his address .

Members of the Westport Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Technical Investigation Unit of Southwest Connecticut, then executed a search warrant at Kelly’s residence on Jan. 16, 2018. The search resulted in officers finding 45 images of child pornography on his electronic devices. On Jan. 26, 2018, police requested a warrant for Kelly’s arrest, and three days later, Kelly turned himself in to police.

Upon learning of the investigation at the end of January, Westport Public Library Executive Director William Harner said he immediately restricted Kelly’s access to the library and its property and instructed him not to perform his duties. On Feb. 9, 2018, a representative confirmed Kelly was no longer employed at the library.

Since 2018, Kelly has been involved with outpatient psychotherapy treatment.

