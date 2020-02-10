Former lawmaker to run for Rhode Island Congressional seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island Republican lawmaker announced Monday that he will run against Democrat Jim Langevin for his Congressional seat.

Former state Rep. Robert Lancia, who calls himself a “libertarian Republican,” announced his bid for the 2nd District Congressional seat on talk radio, the Providence Journal reported.

Lancia lost his reelection campaign for his House seat in Cranston by 5 percentage points in 2018. He ran an unsuccessful campaign to become state GOP chairman last year.

Lancia said he supports school choice and Senator Rand Paul's Pennies Plan which he said would “get Washington's spending under control.”

In an interview with the Journal, Lancia described himself as pro-life and said he was “in favor of the 2nd Amendment.”