Former lawmaker ousted amid #MeToo registers as lobbyist

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Democratic Rep. David Sawyer has registered as a lobbyist months after he lost his primary election following an investigation that found he violated the House's policies on harassment, decorum and ethics.

The state's Public Disclosure Commission website shows he is registered under his firm, Arrow Consulting LLC. As of this week, his sole client is The Gallery Glass & Wares, which operates marijuana stores in Tacoma, Fife, Puyallup and Spanaway.

In an email to The Associated Press, Sawyer wrote he will work with the chief clerk of the House to address any concerns about his return to the Capitol.

Last June, House leaders released an executive summary of a report that said Sawyer sent a House employee multiple "inappropriate and offensive" text messages over a period of three months, made comments and jokes about another House employee's sexual orientation, and used employees' time to discuss a newspaper's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.