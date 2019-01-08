Former felons can begin registering to vote in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The voting rights of many Florida felons are being restored Tuesday, and some are celebrating by registering on the first day they become eligible.

Florida's new law could add as many as 1.4 million people to the battleground state's voter rolls. Voters approved Amendment 4 in November.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is trying to mobilize people to register online or at the election supervisors' offices. The organization's president Desmond Meade says he doesn't anticipate any legal challenge.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida says former felons don't need to present proof that they completed their sentence; they can simply fill out the existing application, signing under oath that their voting rights have been restored.

Those convicted of murder or sex offenses aren't eligible.