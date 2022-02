WESTPORT — For two years in the 1960s, Charles Joyner lived with a family in Westport, getting the chance to visit galleries in New York and even explore his blossoming art career.

It was an opportunity he and other Black teens from segregated southern communities experienced through the American Friends Service Committee’s Southern Negro Student Program.

Joyner, who is originally from Smithfield, N.C., was one of 14 African American teenagers who spent two years with host families in Connecticut as part of the national program.

That experience will partly be on display with his new exhibit, “Stepping out on Faith,” which will be unveiled at the Westport Library on March 10.

Joyner said the title of the exhibit, which celebrates African culture, was partly named after his experiences through life, starting with when he joined the SNSP in 1962.

“One of the reason why I think the show is called ‘Stepping out on Faith’ is because I was really shy as a young teenager growing up and I think the experiences in Westport kind of open my eyes and created an opportunity for me to challenge myself,” Joyner said.

Bonnyeclaire Stewart, a student who hailed from Birmingham, Ala. in the program, lived with a family in Norwalk. She created a podcast series discussing the SNSP program for the exhibit and said her experience was a little different than Joyner’s, but also positive.

The SNSP was created in 1957 in an effort to provide African American students a chance to enhance their educational opportunities.

In the aftermath of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, some schools in the South elected to shut down rather than allow integration, Stewart said.

Martin Luther King Jr. was inspired by a student in his congregation and fearful of schools closing and hurting the student’s opportunities. He decided to make a call to some friends in New York and get the SNSP program up and running, Stewart said.

The program allowed African American students in the South to relocate and live with northern white host families to finish high school.

Joyner said despite living in a segregated community in North Carolina, he was protected from the bad things associated with segregation. However, the program opened his eyes to traveling and new experiences he did not have before then.

“I had not done much traveling at that point of my life,” Joyner said. “I was real curious to the rest of the world and when the opportunity opened up that I could go as part of this program, I felt like I could make this a positive experience.”

“There was a lot of unknown, no doubt about it,” Joyner said. “I didn’t know how challenging the situation was going to be.”

Living in Westport

Joyner was matched with the Aders, who he said were one of the main reasons he was successful in Westport. The other was the Westport community.

“That family was committed to making sure that I was going to be successful, that I had a good environment to live in, to study in, to do what I needed to do,” Joyner said. “And then the town of Westport itself. I take my hats off to them because at every corner I was accepted.”

Joyner said that his acceptance in town may have been aided by him becoming an All-State running back for Staples High School. Overall though, he said it turned out to be a “very positive experience.”

“Not everyone had a positive experience,” Joyner said. “Some folks went to their host families and matter of fact didn’t stay. After couple months, they said ‘This wasn’t for me,’ and went home.”

“Some folks toughed it out, but I got to tell you I feel like I was pretty lucky in the situation that I was in,” he added.

He said while he probably experienced an occasional racist or hostile incident, Westport provided him with more good than bad. It even gave him an opportunity to find avenues for his artistic career.

Joyner said when he left Westport to go to Iowa State on a football scholarship, his experience there was night and day. He said it was sort of a “slap in the face” and that he was “spoiled” in Westport. At Iowa State there were 100 Black athletes, three Black women and an intense climate.

After one year, he left his football career behind and transferred to North Carolina A&T to pursue an art degree.

“Little did I know a lot of us transferred,” Joyner said. “What was going on with black athletes on white campuses back in the 60s, some of that stuff was just ugly.”

Living in Norwalk

Stewart said as a young girl from Birmingham, she lived through the intense climate of racial tension. She was taught very early on the proper etiquette and what parameters to stay in. She said she was taught not to make eye contact with a person, pointing to examples of the “innocence of Emmett Till” and so many other untold stories.

“The environment that I grew up in was very monochrome. It was black and white ” she said “The Black codes lifted off of the paper and the black ink smeared across the community with threats.”

“You lived under a constant threat of being bombed,” she added.

When Stewart was recruited for the SNSP by her guidance counselor in 1963, she said she was “eager” to go to Connecticut. In addition to all of the societal parameters that African Americans were forced to live under in the South, Stewart was also frustrated that she wasn’t able to attend various singing opportunities.

Despite her mother being hesitant to send Stewart up north, she eventually gave her blessing and Stewart was matched with the Thompsons in Norwalk, a very musical family.

“They were extremely sensitive and supportive in many ways,” Stewart said.

Stewart was an A student in Alabama “without much effort,” but there were some adjustments in her Norwalk school. One was the sight of a new textbook. She said she had never had a new textbook because the Black schools in the South received the old, discarded textbooks from the white schools. She said she even had to lean down and smell the book to take it all in.

“The first day was really lonely going down the halls,” she said. “I really didn’t know anyone.”

Stewart said she also now found an expanded universe of cultural groups, where students were divided not only by academic tracks, like back in Alabama, but also social groups.

“For a lot of people, I was an intrigue. I was kind of like a zoo animal in the sense that it was something novel, this Black girl from the South,” Stewart said. “There were a lot of myths from adults in the community as well as students and teachers.

“I was a city girl,” she added. “Not only have I never picked cotton, I had never seen a cotton field. There were carry overs from enslavement that I must know how to speak in a dialect. I remember a defining moment in my English class when I was ask to do that. I didn’t know whether to be flattered or insulted. There were a lot of moments like that with exchanges.”

Stewart said one of the main things that she learned while being in Norwalk was about the subtly of prejudice and racial hatred. She said in her mind going north was paralleled with the myth of the Underground Railroad that meant freedom, equality and equity. She said she was “shocked” to find out that it wasn’t true.

Despite some of the uncomfortable incidents she went through, she said the experience was “brilliant.”

“It was a brilliant experience for me because it opened portals that I had dreamed about and it gave me opportunities that I may not have had otherwise,” Stewart said.

