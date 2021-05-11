Former delegate Sears leads in GOP lieutenant governor race MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 1:50 p.m.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Former Del. Winsome Sears led a field of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in Virginia after a first round of balloting in a GOP nominating convention.
Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates, when she became the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001. She now lives in the Winchester area.
