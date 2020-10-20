Former Winthrop University officer charged in child attacks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police officer has been fired and arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting children, news outlets reported.

Charles Eugene “Chuck” Price, 48, of Rock Hill was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child dating back to 2007, according to a statement from the State Law Enforcement Division. In one instance, Price gagged and beat the child with a belt as the victim pleaded for help, a warrant showed.

News outlets reported Price had worked as an officer at Winthrop University until Saturday, when he was fired. None of the alleged incidents happened at the school.

Price was booked into jail and denied bail in an initial court hearing. It’s unclear whether Price has a defense attorney to speak on his behalf.