WESTPORT — Described by at least one protégé as someone who “lived and breathed Westport,” former Westport Second Selectman Randolph “Wally” Meyer died Saturday at age 91.

Born in Mount Vernon N.Y., Meyer, according to his obituary, served 12 years on the Westport RTM and four years as a selectman. Current RTM member Sal Liccione said it was Meyer who first inspired him to run for the RTM.

“He was one of the great mentors I had,” Liccione said. “He was a great person and gave me great advice. I will miss him. He lived and breathed Westport.”

Courtesy of the Meyer family

In addition to his work with the RTM, and serving as second selectman from 1985 to 1989, under then-First Selectman Marty Hauhuth, Meyer was past president of the Westport Rotary and a justice of the peace for 18 years. He also founded Project Return, a shelter for young women.

The obituary, which Meyer wrote himself, states that Meyer “was a strong Globalist and he believed that someday the world will have a single government.”

He also was an Army veteran who served in Korea from August 1951 to May 1952. Meyer worked at IBM for 20 years, then left to establish Westport Marketing, Inc. as a computer leasing company.

Those who paid tribute to Meyer included current First Selectman Jim Marpe, who issued a statement on Meyer’s death Tuesday morning.

“Wally was a special Westporter — always willing to share his opinion, but also willing to lend a helping hand,” Marpe’s statement read. “He will be missed by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his many friends and to his family.”

Per Meyer’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Susan Fund, 458 Newtown Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851 or donate online at thesusanfund.org.