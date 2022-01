WESTPORT — Former Westport First Selectman Ken Bernhard announced this week that he is running for the state’s 26th Senate District.

Bernhard, 77 of Westport,said his decision to run came after feeling a sense of responsibility to the district after incumbent and fellow Democrat Will Haskell announced earlier this month that he would not seek a third term this fall. Haskell is instead take an intermission from public service to start law school.

“I felt a sense of responsibility to ensure that the 26th District will continue to be well represented and that it will remain a part of the Democratic Party caucus,” Bernhard said. “I would consider it a privilege to represent our community in Hartford, this time as a Democratic state senator.”

Haskell was elected in 2018 at the age of 22, defeating long-time Republican incumbent Toni Boucher in a surprise upset for the 26th Senate District, which now includes Westport, Wilton, Weston, Redding, and parts of Ridgefield, Darien, New Canaan, and Stamford.

“I was disappointed to learn that Will Haskell is planning to vacate his senate seat, but I admire him for his decision to attend law school and to focus on his future,” Bernhard said.

With the seat left to fill, Bernhard said that as an experienced legislator he understands the political process and how it works in Hartford. He said if elected, he would be ready to represent the district “effectively” on day one.

Bernhard previously served as a state representative for the 136th District from 1997 to 2005.

He said during his time as a state representative he served in the role of the assistant minority leader where he was recognized as a moderate-to-liberal legislator who advocated for a woman’s right to choose, promoted the protection of the environment, voted for sensible gun control legislation, and supported voting rights.

“My record in public and private life embodies those values and I am eager to take on a more active role in advancing them in Hartford and around the nation,” Bernhard said. “Our republic is under assault. Every day we see this happening in Washington, D.C. and throughout the United States. We cannot allow it to happen here in Connecticut.”

Bernhard said he believes his record will attract the support of moderate and conservative-leaning Democrats, like-minded Republicans and unaffiliated voters — all of whom he said “want” and “deserve” a state senator who will exercise good judgment, common sense and will work hard to get things done.

He’s also a retired Judge Advocate General officer in the U.S. Army and served as town attorney for Wilton, Westport and Weston with nine different administrations. Bernhard is a partner in the law firm of Cohen and Wolf and is also a frequent presenter at local Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs on subjects ranging from the U.S. Constitution to charitable work he’s done in Jordan and Haiti.

If elected, he plans to address the ongoing threats of climate change, transportation, racial injustice and safety.

“I want to make certain that the interests of our Fairfield County communities are not overlooked in Hartford,” he said. “That's why I am announcing my candidacy for state senator from the 26th District and I look forward to meeting with voters to discuss the issues and Connecticut’s future.”

