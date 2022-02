WESTPORT — Another Westporter has entered the race for the state 26th Senate District’s open seat.

Former Board of Education Chairman Michael Gordon recently announced he will be running to fill the state Senate seat set to be vacated by incumbent Will Haskell. Ken Bernhard, the other candidate to announce so far, is also a Democrat.

Haskell, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018 at the age of 22, announced he was not seeking a third term, electing instead to go to law school. Long-time Republican incumbent Toni Boucher had previously represented the 26th Senate District, which now includes Westport, Wilton, Weston, Redding, and parts of Ridgefield, Darien, New Canaan, and Stamford.

Gordon is 56 and owns a communications firm in New York called Group Gordon. Half of his practice is dedicated to working with nonprofits.

He said the past two years have taken an “enormous” toll on children, seniors, small business owners and working parents and he is running to make a positive change.

“Despite the cloud of COVID, and the division in our discourse, I believe that we take more steps toward progress than regress,” Gordon said. “I believe that in our corner of the world, in our slice of Connecticut, we can set a standard that shines bright.”

Gordon, a longtime Democrat and self-proclaimed optimist, said there are four areas he wants to focus on after speaking with the Democratic Party. This includes children, gender equality, seniors and COVID.

He said the past two years have been “catastrophic” on children’s mental health and no one currently knows the consequences of it. He said the state needs to inspire more mental health care providers to work in Connecticut and further protect working parents and support their childcare.

Gordon said that as a small business owner, there needs to more of a focus at teaching coding at earlier ages, especially girls and young women.

“I want to stimulate more small business development centers for minority and women-owned business enterprises,” Gordon said. “We also should employ strategic micro loans to these businesses early in their development.”

Gordon also expressed his desire to provide more relief to seniors on their pensions and annuities as well as addressing the state’s infrastructure and transportation needs.

“There is an urgency to our work together,” Gordon said. “Our children only have one chance at a world-class education. Our seniors only have one chance at a peaceful golden age. And we are running out of chances to bring more compassion to our discourse.”

Gordon has served on several boards including the Bridgeport Child Advocacy Coalition, ADL Connecticut and the local Jewish Federation. He and his wife, Linda, were honored with ADL’s Distinguished Community Leadership Award.

The couple has three teenagers who will all be in high school next year.

