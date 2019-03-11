Former Washington judge dies 2 months after retiring

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Washington judge, who retired in January after 25 years on the bench, died suddenly.

The Daily News newspaper reports former Cowlitz County District Court Judge David Koss went for a jog Saturday at Lake Sacajawea and never came home.

Koss' wife, Sarah, found him in his vehicle in Longview, unconscious and unresponsive.

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said Sunday that medics were called, but Koss was declared dead at 2:25 p.m.

He was 65.

Davidson says there was no sign of foul play, but the coroner's office will consult Koss' family and doctor before making an official cause of death.

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com