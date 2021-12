OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The former co-owner of a Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas when a 10-year-old boy was killed on one of its rides faces sentencing in March after he pleaded guilty to a felony rug charge.

Jeff Henry, 66, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In exchange for the plea, two other drug-related charges and a charge of hiring someone for sex were dismissed.