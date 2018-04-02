Former Revel casino moving toward reopening as Ocean Resort

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's former Revel casino is moving toward its reincarnation as the Ocean Resort Casino.

The Boardwalk property says it's affiliating with the Hyatt hotel chain.

Monday's announcement came on the sixth anniversary of the opening of Revel.

Colorado developer Bruce Deifik bought Revel in January and set about remaking the property.

It recently got approval from state gambling regulators for the design of its gambling chips, and has been advertising numerous jobs throughout the resort.

Revel closed in 2014 after just over two years of operation.

It is one of two shuttered casinos planning to reopen this year.

Hard Rock is remaking the former Trump Taj Mahal casino that President Donald Trump opened in 1990 and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn closed in 2016.