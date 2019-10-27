https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Former-Marshall-MLB-pitcher-gives-1M-for-14566288.php
Former Marshall, MLB pitcher gives $1M for college ballpark
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school's new baseball stadium.
News outlets report Rick Reed's contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington.
Reed says Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.
The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Reed is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.
