Former Louisiana prosecutor released from prison

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana prosecutor has been released from federal prison and will finish the rest of his sentence on public corruption charges at home.

The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday that former St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Walter Reed was moved from the minimum-security Federal Correctional Institution in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Monday, WVUE-TV reported.

Reed had requested early release claiming that he could get better treatment outside of prison for his serious health issues and his concern over exposure to COVID-19.

Reed announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer. His request in June for early release was denied.

Reed’s Attorney, Richard Simmons Jr., said Reed was released this week under provisions of the CARES Act that allow for prisoners to be moved to community confinement in either a halfway house or home confinement to alleviate space in federal prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

Simmons said Reed underwent a 21-day quarantine required before prisoners are released. Following that, Reed was flown to New Orleans on Monday and began confinement at his home in Covington, Simmons said.

Reed was sentenced in 2017 to four years in prison after being convicted on public corruption charges. He was accused of obtaining money from campaign contributors and improperly using the money to enrich himself.

In June, a New Orleans judge denied Reed’s request for compassionate release over COVID-19 concerns. Attorneys argued Reed was in poor health after developing prostate cancer and other medical issues. The decision this week for a move to home confinement was made by the Bureau of Prisons and the warden of the West Virginia prison. Since March, the Bureau of Prisons has been evaluating inmate sentences and has sent 7,626 inmates to community confinement in response to COVID-19.

Reed served as district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes for 30 years. The Louisiana Supreme Court has suspended him from practicing law.