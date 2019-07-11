Former Louisiana parish president dies at 84

AMITE, La. (AP) — A former president of a Louisiana parish has died after serving three decades as its leader.

The Advocate reports longtime Tangipahoa Parish President Gordon Burgess died early Wednesday in Texas. His cause of death was not released. He was 84.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a statement, said Burgess dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. He says Burgess "restored the public's trust in parish government and led Tangipahoa through its most prosperous times."

First elected in 1986 to a one-year term, Burgess went on to serve seven consecutive full terms, choosing not to seek re-election in 2015.

Burgess is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Wade Burgess, and daughter-in-law, Amy Burgess, and grandson, Alex Burgess.

The McKneely Funeral Home in Amite is handling funeral arrangements.

