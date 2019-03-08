Former Long Island official Mangano convicted at retrial

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former top Long Island official has been convicted at his federal corruption retrial.

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife were found guilty on Friday in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

Prosecutors said the Republican helped businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.

They said Linda Mangano was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of Singh's restaurants.

The Manganos said that any favors were because of their personal ties with Singh.

According to Newsday , Edward Mangano says an appeal is planned and they "will be vindicated."

Their first trial ended in a mistrial in May 2018.

