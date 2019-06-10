Former Kansas congressional candidate diagnosed with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas attorney who was eying a possible run for U.S. Senate has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer and likely won't run for elected office again.

Democrat James Thompson announced Sunday in a Facebook post that he has a carcinoid tumor that metastasized into multiple lesions on his liver. He said the "good news" is that the cancer is "slow moving." But he said he is experiencing dizziness and extreme fatigue.

Thompson has run twice for the south-central Kansas congressional seat once held by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Thompson had been weighing a 2020 campaign to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

He says his "one wish is that people step up to take the baton and continue fighting for a better Kansas."