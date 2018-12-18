Former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin joins law firm

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin has joined a Honolulu law firm following his unsuccessful run for U.S. Congress this year.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the law firm of Starn, O'Toole, Marcus and Fisher announced Monday the hiring of Chin as a director focusing on commercial litigation and government relations.

Chin, who was appointed attorney general in 2015, had led Hawaii's fight against the Trump administration's travel ban and other policies.

He became lieutenant governor in February after Shan Tsutsui resigned. Chin's time in that role ended earlier this month when Josh Green was sworn into office.

Chin ran for the U.S. House seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa. He lost at the Democratic Party primary in August.

