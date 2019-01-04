Former Essex police chief confirmed Vermont's US marshal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the former Essex police chief to be Vermont's next U.S. marshal.

Brad LaRose was unanimously confirmed on Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott had jointly recommended LaRose to President Donald Trump. The president nominated him in June. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination in November.

Leahy and Scott emphasized LaRose's experience combating the opioid epidemic in Vermont.

LaRose was with the Essex Police Department for 36 years, including five as chief, before retiring.

He will oversee U.S. Marshals operations in Burlington, Rutland, and Brattleboro. The service is responsible for capturing fugitives and sex offenders, managing federal prisoners, and protecting federal courthouses.