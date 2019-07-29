Former Chargers fullback Keith Lincoln dies at age 80

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Keith Lincoln, a star on the San Diego Chargers' 1963 AFL championship team, has died. He was 80.

Lincoln's death on Saturday was announced by Washington State University, where he was known as the "Moose of the Palouse" during his college career.

Lincoln was a five-time AFL All-Star and was elected to the Chargers Hall of Fame.

He was named the most outstanding player in the 1963 AFL Championship game, which the Chargers won 51-10.

Lincoln was a second-round draft pick of the Chargers in 1961 and he played for San Diego until 1966 before a stint with Buffalo. He returned briefly to the Chargers in 1968.

He rushed for 3,383 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 165 passes for 2,250 yards and 19 touchdowns during his pro career.

After football, he served as Washington State's director of alumni relations until 2003.