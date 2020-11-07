Former Baltimore detective pleads guilty in drug bust case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police detective pleaded guilty Friday to lying to federal agents about a drug bust that took place more than a decade ago.

Ivo Louvado faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison after entering his guilty plea to making false statements. Federal authorities accused Louvado, 47, of denying during a voluntary interview with FBI agents in 2018 that he and two police officers split the proceeds from the sale of cocaine that had been seized during a bust in February 2009.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland in a news release Friday said Louvado, of Bel Air, earned $10,000 from the sale of the drugs that should have been turned in as evidence at police headquarters following the search of a pickup truck.

Authorities said Louvado’s actions came to light as they investigated police misconduct following the arrests in 2017 of seven officers in a rogue police unit who brutalized, robbed and falsely arrested residents.

A sentencing hearing for Louvado has not been scheduled.