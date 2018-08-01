Former 1900s Iowa school transformed into senior apartments

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former Davenport school built in the early 1900s is being renovated and turned into 18 senior living apartments.

The Quad-City Times reports that three new senior living apartments have already been leased, even though the apartments won't be move-in ready until October at the earliest.

The $7.6 million renovation project began in November with emergency stabilization measures and has continued at an aggressive pace. The building will offer amenities, such as a croquet lawn, horseshoes pit, greenhouse and fire pit.

Developer Chris Ales plans to brand the building as the Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978.

Alderwoman Marion Meginnis of the 3rd Ward says she hopes the redevelopment will spur other improvements to the neighborhood.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com