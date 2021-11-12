For paired Georgia House members, tough election bids loom JEFF AMY, Associated Press Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 12:21 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — James Burchett, loyal Republican, walked the plank for his party on Wednesday.
Burchett came forward as the Georgia House debated a map to redraw districts for its 180 members and asked members to vote for a plan that draws the Waycross resident into the same district as another Republican, Rep Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas.