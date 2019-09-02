Food and fun at Farmers Market in Weston

WESTON — Combining some local goods with some good times for the locals, the Lachat Farmers Market held its monthly event last Friday evening at the Lachat Town Farm.

Fresh local produce and products were available from 12 different vendors, which were joined by food trucks and live music from several performers. Kids had a chance to do some craft projects and running, while parents were able to find moments of solitude at a table or in the barn, where a bar was in operation.

“I did it last season and I loved it,” said vendor Hilary Misiano of Weston, who operates From Hil, With Love—a natural body products business.

“I’m so excited to be back because I had so much fun,” she said.

There was also a range of jewelry, handmade hats, boutique dog biscuits and more available for sale.

“It’s just such a great event,” said Staci Dunbar of Weston, who operates a shop of high-end botanical-related items called Moyadi.

“We’ve done really well,” she said. “It’s been jam-packed.”

More than 500 people were expected, according to Elizabeth Zeppernick, market manager.

“This is the third year,” she said. “It just brings the town together in a way that we don’t have.”

The markets are scheduled for the last Friday of the month, with the next on Sept. 27.