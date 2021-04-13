Following CDC, Utah recommends Johnson & Johnson pause

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is recommending that providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following the lead of federal officials who are investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death.