Focus on House in Illinois legislative session's final days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly convenes Tuesday for the final three days of its fall legislative session.

The focus this week is on the House. It is poised to take override action on vetoed legislation which the Senate voted to reverse two weeks ago.

The list includes a measure vetoed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner to set a deadline for local police to sign paperwork to help immigrant victims of crime . Victims of certain violent crimes who cooperate with police qualify for visas to let them stay in the country. The legislation requires police to act within 90 days to sign necessary paperwork.

Other vetoes awaiting House action are on legislation prohibiting tobacco sales to those under 21 and requiring online vehicle-sharing services to meet rental-car company safety standards.