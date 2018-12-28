Flu continues to hit sections of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu is continuing to hit sections of Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health in reports said about half of the state experienced significant flu activity last week.

Jefferson County had at least one lab-confirmed case within the last three weeks.

The state's southern counties and part of the northeastern area of the state were the only areas with no significant flu activity reported.

Health officials classified the flu activity as regional in its weekly report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state previously reported widespread activity for the week that ended Dec. 15.

Health officials urged people to get vaccinated for the flu.