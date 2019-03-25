Florida wrestles over felon voting rights restoration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Karen Leicht is a convicted felon from Miami and a self-described "cat lady" who wants to vote.

While Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for most felons, she hasn't registered because she wasn't sure if she was eligible because she still owes restitution.

But on Monday two Florida senators — a Republican and a Democrat — said she should go ahead and register while lawmakers sort out how to implement the constitutional amendment into law.

At issue is whether the completion of a sentence includes paying restitution and court costs, or simply completing a prison sentence, probation and parole.

Republican Sen. Keith Perry supports a bill that would make fulfilling all financial obligations that are part of a judge's sentence a requirement before an ex-felon can vote. But he said Leicht should still register while the issue is in question.