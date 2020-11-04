Florida's Covid-19 positive cases tick upwards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida added more than 4,400 new cases of coronavirus, for a total to date of about 821,000.

Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed that there were an addition of 32 new deaths, which brings the number of virus fatalities in the state to more than 17,000.

Those numbers don't necessarily mean those people died Wednesday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state’s report lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

Case increases in recent days have caused the statewide 14-day moving average to rise to 7.75 percent. On Oct. 23, it was 3.66 percent.