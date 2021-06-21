Florida principal crafts personal notes for 459 graduates

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school principal spent the last several months of the school year crafting personalized notes for each of the 459 graduates and left them on their seats to read before receiving their diplomas.
Matanzas High School principal Jeff Reaves scoured through transcripts, emails and used his own personal memories to prepare the notes in time for the June 2 graduation, The Daytona Beach News Journal reported. He wanted to do something special since their last two years in school were marred by the coronavirus pandemic.